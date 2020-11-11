10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A November storm has dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in Minnesota and whipped up damaging winds in Wisconsin where tens of thousands were left without power. The Minnesota State Patrol handled hundreds of crashes and spinouts as snow piled up late Tuesday. The National Weather Service record 5.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with Brainerd picking up the most snow with 10.1 inches. In southern Wisconsin, a powerful line of storms generated at least two tornado warnings, but there were no immediate reports of touchdowns. At the height of the storms, nearly 40,000 We Energies customers were without power. Some 6,650 customers remained without service Wednesday morning.