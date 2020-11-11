$7.7 million stolen from western German customs office

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are offering a $118,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of burglars who made off with $7.7 million in cash from a customs office near the Dutch border earlier this month. A witness reported hearing a loud noise on Nov. 1 at the customs building in Emmerich am Rhein at around 6 a.m., and then seeing three darkly-dressed men with black caps loading a white van nearly five hours later. Another similarly clad man was seen in the area and a witness took his photo, which police in nearby Kleve published Wednesday along with the reward details.