ALDI opened one of its grocery stores in Winona

WINONA, Minn, (WXOW) - Winona residents now have a new place to shop for food, the grocery chain ALDI held its grand opening this morning.

ADLI staff said they decided to place one of their locations in Winona to support high traffic volume. Many shoppers like Crystal Williams said they are pleased with the new store's location, and the convenience makes it worthwhile.

"I love the fact that ALDI's has come to Winona. I'm from Chicago, and we have ALDI's stores there. I know the great benefits they have," Williams said. "Everyone needs affordable groceries. To have this store right next to my job, it's even better because when I get off work, I can go grocery shop and go home."

ALDI's Winona location is at 1443 Service Drive.

This store opening comes just after the release of the ALDI 2020 Fan Favorites results, where over 177K shoppers told us their go-to ALDI products. Minnesota residents voted in the second annual survey, and out of the diverse mix of premium ALDI-exclusive products featured, these are the top picks for your state:

1. Happy Farms String Cheese

2. Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza

3. L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

4. Friendly Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk

5. Specially Selected Brioche Buns