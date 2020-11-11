Back to seasonal sunshine

It was an active day with rain, freezing rain, sleet, and a light dusting of snow. Rainfall accumulations neared 2 inches with little to no snow accumulation. Today will be much quieter for much of the Midwest.

Sunshine

Overnight clear skies have taken over as temperatures drop below freezing. This could create slick roads early this morning, so allow for extra time to travel. Then as the sunshine returns it will warm the surfaces.

Into the afternoon, breezy winds will gust up to 25 mph from the south. High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 40s.

Returning precipitation

Into Thursday morning cloud cover increases as a cold front approaches. Then this will bring a chance for light snow/rainfall Thursday afternoon. Precipitation type will be dependent on temperature and timing. Yet, expect light snow or rain accumulations from this quick event.

The next event will come Saturday. The chance for rainfall and potential light snow is dependent again on timing and temperatures. Then a quiet period starts Sunday into the next workweek.

Temperatures

With several cold fronts bringing precipitation chances, temperatures will be fluctuating. However, temperatures will continue to float around what is average for this time of the year. (Average high: 47 Average Low: 31)

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett