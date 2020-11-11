Ball, Haliburton, Hayes top list of NBA draft point guards

LaMelo Ball tops the list of point guards in the NBA draft. Ball played professionally in Lithuania and Australia, bypassing college basketball. He’s a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft. Another American-born international prospect Killian Hayes and Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton are also positioned to hear their names called in the first 10 picks. Another notable name is North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony. He was considered a top-10 prospect entering the season but his stock dropped after the Tar Heels had a losing season and Anthony battled a knee injury.