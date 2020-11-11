Barron County health officials ask hunters to reconsider travel plans this year

Barron County (WQOW) - Several hunters head north during gun deer season in hopes of bagging a buck or doe, but public health officials are hoping you reconsider your travel plans this year.

Barron County Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner said within the past seven days, Barron experienced 531 new cases of COVID-19.

Because of the surge, health officials are not recommending travel to the area.

Turner said hunting itself is not what worries them since it's usually a social distance-friendly activity.

Their concern comes from the potential for spreading the virus at deer camps.

"They get together with friends, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and they all go to their cabin or their deer camp," Turner said. "And they stay there for the week or for a few days. They are together a certain amount of time and then they all hunt. It's a very deep-rooted tradition in this area. The concern is when you're all back together, sharing a common space at camp with people that don't live inside your home."

If you do decide to go to deer camp, Turner recommends wearing masks, limiting the number of gatherings with other groups, and avoid sharing plates, glasses or utensils.

Rusk County health officials say they are not telling hunters whether or not they can come to the area. They're just asking everyone to practice good hygiene, keep groups small and be careful of common spaces.