Brownsville Veterans Memorial breaks ground on Veterans Day

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. - (WXOW) - Members of the VFW Post 6801 have worked on a veterans memorial project for a little over three years now.

It was finally put into action this Veterans Day when they broke ground at the Brownsville Community Center.

Veterans and community members gathered and listened to speeches as they presented a mock stone display of what the memorial will look like when it is fully built and installed.

Following the speeches, everyone went out to where the memorial will be built. A stone was placed at the future site for everyone to admire.

The memorial honors six branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Merchant Marines. It will be composed of bricks purchased by members of the community with veterans' names engraved into them.

Edward Cgittens, a veteran and member of the VFW Post 6801, explained that it took them awhile to agree on a design and figure out how to go about it but they finally decided bricks to honor individual veterans and families would be right.

"Just in the last few months we announced that we were going to make bricks available and last I heard we have about 200 already. I was thinking it would be good if we had 100, so it surpassed my expectations and there are still orders coming in," said Cgittens.

Cheryl Whitesitt, a Brownsville Veteran's Memorial committee and community member, said that people across the country have reached out to see if they can purchase a brick in honor of their family member or friend.

"I've had the honor of receiving phone calls from veterans, family members, from coast to coast, literally from coast to coast," said Whitesitt.

For veterans, a memorial like this and support in general, means more than anyone could imagine.

"Veterans come home with baggage and if you don't have the right support..." said Cgittens. "We want to help the veterans that are coming home now get through."

Cgittens explained that last year, the walls of the community center were lined with people, and fundraising at the event was an important aspect but this year reduced capacity was required.

Although the celebration was smaller and there was no fundraiser, community donations were generous.

"The community came out of the woodwork and supplied us with all the funding that we would need for the entire project, so we are really grateful that we have that internal support," said Cgittens.

The grand dedication is Memorial Day 2021 so the bricks will continuously be installed until then. Anyone can purchase a stone and although it may not be engraved and ready by next spring, it will be installed as soon as it is ready.

Any further donations that people make beyond the bricks go towards maintaining the memorial.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick can contact the VFW at 507-482-6807.

