Caledonia Warriors Football season over
CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Caledonia Warriors' football season is over.
Their team Twitter account said the decision came at an administrative level.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Houston County, Caledonia Schools are shifting to full-time distance learning starting Friday, November 13. That means athletics -- and other activities -- are suspended until further notice.
The Warriors are the five-time defending Class AA State Champions. They also own the longest win-streak in the nation at 71-games.
Caledonia played just three games this year. They won all three and outscored their opponents 125-21.