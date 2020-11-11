Caledonia Warriors Football season over

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - The Caledonia Warriors' football season is over.

Their team Twitter account said the decision came at an administrative level.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Houston County, Caledonia Schools are shifting to full-time distance learning starting Friday, November 13. That means athletics -- and other activities -- are suspended until further notice.

Unfortunately, a decision has been made at an administrative level that has ended our season. On Monday, November 16 we will have a team meeting at our normal practice time. We will also clean up fields and turn in gear. Varsity players, please bring your game pants. — Caledonia Warrior Football (@CalWarriorFB) November 11, 2020

The Warriors are the five-time defending Class AA State Champions. They also own the longest win-streak in the nation at 71-games.

Caledonia played just three games this year. They won all three and outscored their opponents 125-21.