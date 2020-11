MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill in Vernon County. DNR officials said Wednesday that 3,000 gallons of manure that Mlsna East Town Dairy applied ran off the land and into a Knapp Creek tributary in Westby on Oct. 30. Manure ultimately entered the creek. DNR staff immediately observed scores of dead fish in the tributary as well as in Knapp Creek.