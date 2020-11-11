Fla Atlantic, UMass to play football games at Iowa in 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa completed its 2025 football schedule with nonconference home games against Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts. The Hawkeyes will open the season against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30 and host UMass on Nov. 15. The Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State will be played on Ames Sept. 6. Iowa has not played football against either Florida Atlantic or UMass. The Hawks’ Big Ten schedule in 2025 features home games against Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers. Big Ten road games are at Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan and Nebraska.