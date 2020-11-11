Fundraiser set for La Crescent fire victims

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent community is coming together to help support victims of a fire earlier this week.

The La Crescent Fire Department is on the same block as the apartment building that caught fire Monday night.

No one was injured, but the 12 residents at the Applewood Apartments lost most of their belongings in the fire.

The cause of the fire still isn't known.

The fire department is working to help those who were displaced.

They've planned a Gift Card and Monetary Donation Drive-By event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire station at 336 S. 1st Street in La Crescent.

Donations can also be mailed or placed in the water bill slot anytime at:

La Crescent City Hall

315 Main Street

La Crescent, MN 55947