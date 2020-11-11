German court OKs police cadet’s expulsion over Nazi concerns

BERLIN (AP) — An German appeals court has upheld the decision of the state of Brandenburg to expel a police academy cadet for using Nazi-related terminology during a class exercise on using the phonetic alphabet during radio calls. The Berlin-Brandenburg Administrative Court said the cadet phonetically spelled the last name Jung with the German words for Jew, subhuman, Nazi and gas chamber or genocide. The court said he was expelled from the academy after the April 2019 incident due to “doubts about his loyalty to the constitution and character.” The cadet was not named publicly in line with German privacy laws.