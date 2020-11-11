Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, plans to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day to focus on White House duties. Emhoff’s decision to leave DLA Piper also avoids any appearance of conflicts of interest, as the firm has a lobbying presence in Washington. Emhoff is the first man to hold the role of vice presidential spouse, as Harris is the nation’s first female vice president. His decision to leave his high-profile job tracks with choices female political spouses have made for years. He hasn’t yet said what issues he’ll take on.