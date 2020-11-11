Health, state leaders urge hunters to rethink plans for opening day due to COVID surge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner but for many Wisconsinites, they're looking forward to another annual holiday- opening day for gun deer season which falls on November 21.

For many, this is an extended family tradition where people travel to areas around the state which increases the chance for coronavirus spread.

Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday night a new executive order, advising people to stay home unless it's absolutely necessary.

"It's not safe to go out. It's not safe to have others over. It's just not safe and it might not be safe for a while yet," said Gov. Evers.

But with ten days until opening day of gun deer season, hunters will still travel to areas like Monroe County, one of the more popular hunting destinations in the Coulee Region.

"We really do encourage folks to stay home if you can hunt elsewhere closer to home," said Kayleigh Day, community health educator for the Monroe County Health Department.

Day understands that hunting is a holiday for many families and provided some tips for hunters who still plan to hit the woods this November.

"Stick with the people from your household if you're going to deer camp," said Day. "Avoid crowded areas while you're in the area for deer camp."

Places like restaurants, bars, and shopping malls should all be avoided. Day also recommends doing a quarantine before you head to camp, and err on the side of caution if you have symptoms. Also, only share a deer stand with immediate family and practice physical distancing with others at camp.

News 19 asked Day if she thinks people will actually follow the governor's new executive order when it comes to opening day.

"I hope that they do," said Day.

If they do not, the risk with spread can be deadly for local communities in the county.

"That ripple effect is really the big issue that we're seeing," said Day.

What Day means by ripple effect is an asymptomatic carrier transferring the virus to another person who, for example, may work in a place like a long term care facility. That worker than might transfer it to a vulnerable person which could result in death.

Last year, over 4,000 deer were harvested during gun deer season in Monroe County. That's second only to Vernon County in the Coulee Region.