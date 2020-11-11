3 Hilltoppers finalize college plans

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) High school athletes are finalizing their plans to play at the next level.

Tuesday is the first day of the early national letter intent signing period.

Pens were running out of ink at Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers announcing the signing of three athletes.

Landon Peterson signed his scholarship to run track at division one Idaho.

Peterson is a state champ hurdler.

"I just like the family aspect out there, the coaches, the environment. Honestly, it was really beautiful out there. It really reminded me of home. It was a small-town feel, like 20,000 people I think. I really didn't want to be overwhelmed with a ginormous population. I just think when I met them and giving me a Zoom tour of the campus it was really cool," Peterson said.

Olivia Gamoke signed her letter to play basketball at the University of Sioux Falls.

Gamoke averaged 11 points a game last season and led the Hilltoppers in made three-pointers.

"The atmosphere there was amazing. The basketball program has always been really successful. I think it's just a really good place to be. It'a perfect distance from home so I can kind of be on my own but also know my family will be there when I need them," Gamoke said.

Gavin McGrath is headed to division one North Dakota on scholarship.

McGrath was part of a squad that won the MVC title last season while averaging 6 points and 6 rebounds a game.

"The coaches are really great. I think they can do a lot for me. I think they want to, which is a big deal. I'm ready to get better and I think they can get me there," McGrath said.