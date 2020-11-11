Hungary reverses course to sharply tighten pandemic rules

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has imposed its strictest pandemic measures so far amid a quickly worsening situation, drastically changing course after weeks of lax restrictions and an optimistic outlook from Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The new restrictions include an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, limits on restaurants and sports events, mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, a 10-person limit on family gatherings and remote learning for high school and university students. They kicked in early Wednesday and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.