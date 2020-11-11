Libyan man admits stabbing murders of 3 friends in UK park

LONDON (AP) — A 26-year-old Libyan man has pleaded guilty to murder for stabbing three friends to death as they sat in an English city park.Khairi Saadallah admitted three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, a city west of London. James Furlong, David Wails and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett were enjoying a warm Saturday evening in the town’s Forbury Gardens park when they were stabbed. Three other men were injured. Police declared the stabbings a terrorist attack. A judge said during a hearing on Wednesday at London’s Central Criminal Court that Saadallah maintained he wasn’t motivated by an ideological cause. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.