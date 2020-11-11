Local rock singer shines on ‘The Voice’

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A local man's musical talents have landed him in the national spotlight. Aaron Scott, a teacher in the Tomah Area School District, is rocking out as a contestant on season 19 of NBC's "The Voice."

Scott is originally from Wilton, graduated from Brookwood High School in Ontario in 2002, and majored in art education at UW-La Crosse. The husband and father of three has been teaching art and special education in Tomah for over a decade. You may have also seen him performing around the area as the front man of the band One Way North.

"There is a certain joy that comes with sharing my testimony on the stage with music that just really hits in a way that I don't think anything else can. I think I am wired just to be that person," said Scott.

Scott said that people have told him to audition for "The Voice" for quite some time, but he never felt like the timing was right. However, he said encouragement from his colleagues gave him the push that he needed.

"This last year, I did a show at the Silver Star Parking Lot Party in New Lisbon. My boss at the middle school last year, Mike Chepes, went to the show. The very next week on the Monday, he came in and said 'Dude, what are you doing? You need to go try out for The Voice,'" said Scott. He continued, "A few days later, I was working at my other job over in New Lisbon at Silver Star in the gym. My boss there walks in and he's like, 'Yo, I have a crazy idea for you. What if you tried out for The Voice?'"

Scott went to an open call for "The Voice" back in January in Nashville. He had to go through more early rounds in Los Angeles before being able to sing in front of the celebrity judges. Scott performed "Hemorrhage (In My Hand)" by the rock band Fuel. He received chair turns from both John Legend and Blake Shelton, ultimately choosing to be a part of Team Blake.

"I'm just a small guy from Tomah. When I got the chair turns, it was validation for me. Now, I want to show that I can rock out and hit high notes consistently. And secondly, I want to show that I'm coachable. Whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. Whatever I struggle with, I'm going to work on it until I get better. I'm going to leave it all on the stage," said Scott.

He had to remain hush about his good news for months. The day that his blind audition aired on TV just so happened to coincide with a health scare Scott went through three years prior. While setting up for a show in Mauston, Scott said that he started to have some difficulty breathing.

"I tried to get up to go to the car and I collapsed. I was still conscious, but I didn't have any energy and I was in intense pain in my chest. I thought I was having a heart attack," said Scott.

His bandmates drove him to the emergency room. After getting x-rays done, Scott found out that he had a spontaneous pneumothorax, a lung collapse without any apparent cause. Doctors informed Scott that if he had not gotten to the hospital sooner, things could've turned fatal because of the rapid rate that his lung had collapsed.

Luckily, Scott was able to get surgery in La Crosse, which included staples in his left lung, and get on the road to recovery. As someone who had gone through bouts of depression and anxiety, Scott said that he thanks God for allowing him to still be here today to inspire people through music.

"If I get the chance and the blessing to make it something I do professionally or for a living, of course I would love to take advantage and try to do that as best I can. It's not just for the self fulfillment, but also for the opportunity that it would present to bring blessings and messages to people that need it," said Scott.