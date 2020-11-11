Mexico City police nab 2 boys with body of 3rd in suitcase

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the latest shocking child killing, Mexico City police caught two boys carrying the body of another murdered child in a suitcase. The case comes 10 days after a man was caught wheeling bundles containing the hacked-up bodies of two adolescent boys down a downtown street on a dolly. The city prosecutor’s office says the latest crime was discovered Wednesday morning on a street near the scene of the first crime. The office says the two incidents are unrelated, but experts say drug gangs increasingly recruit young teens to peddle drugs and collect extortion payments, because in Mexico they can’t be charged as adults.