Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature appears to be headed into the 2021 session in January with control still split between Senate Republicans and House Democrats, but with smaller majorities for each party. If preliminary results hold, the Senate GOP’s majority will slip by one seat to 34-33 next year. Democratic challenger Aric Putnam has a 316-vote lead over Republican Sen. Jerry Relph in a St. Cloud area district. Relph tells the St. Cloud Times he’s considering whether to ask for a recount. House Democrats are expected to hold a 70-64 majority next year, a net gain of five seats for Republicans.