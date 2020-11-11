More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvass

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than two thirds of Wisconsin counties have completed certifying the results of last week’s presidential election, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline. All counties must finish the work before President Donald Trump can request a recount as he has said he will. Unofficial results showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes. As of Wednesday, 49 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno says in an email that it was a “slow going process” and she doesn’t expect to be done until Nov. 17.