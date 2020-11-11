New health care insurance assistance program available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way and Gundersen Health System created a new partnership to help people pay their health insurance premiums.

"HealthConnect" is the program that will pay for health insurance for those who meet the following criteria:

Must have an income between 100% - 150% of the federal poverty level (i.e. between $26,000-$39,000 for a family of four)

Must be eligible to purchase a marketplace plan (i.e. Medicaid)

Needs to live in La Crosse County

Needs to be a legal U.S. Citizen

Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf said the program is designed to improve preventative health care for families in La Crosse County who cannot pay the premium.

"Hopefully that will ease some of that stress and realize that. 'Okay the national landscape is happening,' but I just got some relief in my insurance premium and now I can focus on helping my child with their homework," Wolf said.

She said the program was effective in Dane County and they're hoping it helps families in La Crosse County.