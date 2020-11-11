Normal November weather

Quiet Armistice Day…

Plenty of sunshine graced our skies this Veterans Day! The afternoon highs responded to the November sun by reaching the 40s, and southerly winds produced wind gust to over 20 mph at times.

Cold front approaches…

A weak cold front will drift through the region late Thursday prompting a few rain and snow showers to develop. Any amounts will be very light and probably will bring few road issues. Highs tomorrow will once again reach the seasonal average for the afternoon.

Another system for Saturday…

Another low pressure system will push through the region on Saturday into Saturday night. Mostly rain will fall through a few snow showers could mix in for the evening. Again, not very much will fall.

Cool November weather…

Temperature over the next 7 days will be at or below the average, but the following 7 days, approaching Thanksgiving, will trend toward warmer than normal.

Climate note…

The latest storm system produced copious amounts of rain. 1” to over 2” has brought our November total to above the average, though we are still about a half an inch drier than normal for the year.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden