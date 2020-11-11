Nurse suspected of attempted murder of 3 patients in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A nurse has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of attempted murder following allegations that he gave three patients overdoses of drugs they weren’t supposed to receive in hopes of heroically rescuing them. German news agency dpa reports that the 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday. Authorities say the alleged crimes took place at a Munich university hospital at the end of October and on Saturday, and all three patients survived. The nurse denied the accusations. He had worked at the Klinikum rechts der Isar hospital since July via a temporary employment agency. Police said they would look for any further possible victims or irregularities from the time he worked there.