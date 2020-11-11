Operation Homefront looking for donations for troop care packages

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A local organization helping support area soldiers is asking for your help with donations.

Operation Homefront hosts a drive-up collection station Thursday from 7:30 a.m until 6:30 p.m. at the Onalaska Armory at 910 Oak Forest Drive in Onalaska.

Signs will guide those wishing to donate. Masked volunteers will collect the donations from vehicles.

Patti Lokken with Operation Homefront said that the donations are for the 327th Engineers based in Onalaska.

Here is a list of items they're looking to collect:

Letters & Christmas cards of encouragement and support

Beef jerky

Microwave popcorn

Pringles

Granola bars

Snack packs

On The Go packs (Packets to flavor water)

Trail Mix and/or nuts (Mixed cashews, etc.)

Healthy snack items

Hard candy (no chocolate)

Dried fruit and chewing gum

Baby Wipes (non greasy)

Car air fresheners

Travel size deodorant

Shampoo

Tooth paste and tooth brushes

Floss

Sun screen (SPF 30) and lip balm (Highest SPF 30 to 45)

One gallon zip lock bags

White ankle socks (Low Cut)

Deck of cards

Monetary donations to help offset the cost of shipping the items.

For more information, you can go to the Operation Homefront website.