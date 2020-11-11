Operation Homefront looking for donations for troop care packages

Operation Homefront looking for donations for troop care packagesUpdated
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A local organization helping support area soldiers is asking for your help with donations.
Operation Homefront hosts a drive-up collection station Thursday from 7:30 a.m until 6:30 p.m. at the Onalaska Armory at 910 Oak Forest Drive in Onalaska.
Signs will guide those wishing to donate. Masked volunteers will collect the donations from vehicles.
Patti Lokken with Operation Homefront said that the donations are for the 327th Engineers based in Onalaska.
Here is a list of items they're looking to collect:
- Letters & Christmas cards of encouragement and support
- Beef jerky
- Microwave popcorn
- Pringles
- Granola bars
- Snack packs
- On The Go packs (Packets to flavor water)
- Trail Mix and/or nuts (Mixed cashews, etc.)
- Healthy snack items
- Hard candy (no chocolate)
- Dried fruit and chewing gum
- Baby Wipes (non greasy)
- Car air fresheners
- Travel size deodorant
- Shampoo
- Tooth paste and tooth brushes
- Floss
- Sun screen (SPF 30) and lip balm (Highest SPF 30 to 45)
- One gallon zip lock bags
- White ankle socks (Low Cut)
- Deck of cards
- Monetary donations to help offset the cost of shipping the items.
For more information, you can go to the Operation Homefront website.