Pacific isles, secretive states among last virus-free places

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — From Argentina to Zimbabwe and most places in between, the coronavirus has spread relentlessly. Yet a few places have yet to report even a single case of infection. Most are small island nations isolated by the vast Pacific. Keeping out the virus hasn’t spared them from the pandemic’s effects. Tonga stopped cruise ships and imposed a lockdown, and its tourism industry is suffering. Antarctica is the only virus-free continent, and scientists going there for the Southern Hemisphere summer are working hard to keep it that way. Highly secretive North Korea and Turkmenistan say they haven’t any cases of COVID-19, but their claims are doubted by outsiders.