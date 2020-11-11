Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data

MOSCOW (AP) — Developers of Sputnik V, Russia’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, have announced that early, interim data from a large trial suggests the shot appears to be 92% effective. Wednesday’s statement, which did not include detailed information about the trial, comes just two days after a similar one from Pfizer Inc., but is based on a far fewer virus cases. Russia touted Sputnik V as the world’s first vaccine to receive a government go-ahead in early August. The move drew criticism from experts saying that much broader studies among tens of thousands of people were needed to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.