Smart tactics for millennials flocking to buy life insurance

Millennials are jumping to apply for life insurance in 2020. While buying life insurance isn’t as complex as it used to be, it still comes with challenges that can derail your application or lead to a regrettable purchase. Younger buyers should make plans for the life they’ll have in 10 or 20 years and buy sooner rather than later to get the best rates. Those who are healthy can often skip the life insurance medical exam by choosing an accelerated underwriting process. Talking to an independent financial advisor can be a helpful step toward getting the coverage you need.