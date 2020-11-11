Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials say up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, while the first details emerge of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain. The local United Nations humanitarian chief says long lines have appeared outside bread shops in Tigray, and supply-laden trucks are stranded at its borders. He tells The Associated Press “we want to have humanitarian access as soon as possible” and “fuel and food are needed urgently.” Up to 2 million people in Tigray rely on humanitarian aid. Ethiopia’s leader is rejecting negotiations with a regional government he regards as illegal.