Vernon County Sheriff reminds drivers to use caution this winter

VIROQUA,Wis.(WXOW)- With winter weather coming soon, the Veron County sheriff, Sheriff John B. Spears wants to remind drivers to use caution when driving in winter conditions.

The sheriff, reminded drivers that they should avoid driving during severe winter storms and follow safety precautions to ensure the safety of all those on the roadways.

Some recommended tips for winter driving include the following:

Follow state law and remember to wear your seat belt

·Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions

Reduce your speed

Exercise caution on bridge decks as they are often slippery and ice can build up quickly

Brake early to anticipate slippery conditions

As required by law, remember to remain at least 200 feet from snowplows

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.

Pay attention.

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

Know the current road conditions. View winter road conditions. (www.511wi.gov)

Additionally,Sheriff Spears also reflected on the "Move Over Law” across Wisconsin. This law requires that all vehicles switch lanes and slow down in order to create a "safety zone" for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles, highway maintenance, and other personal who may have to assist in the situation.

Spears outlines the two options drivers have stating,

"Drivers have two options for creating a safety zone:

•If the road has more than one directional lane, like the Interstate, and you can switch lanes safely, you must move over to vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement or other vehicle with its lights flashing.

•If the road has a single directional lane or you can't safely move over, you must reduce your speed."

Each year, failure to move over is one of the leading causes of on duty officers losing their lives.