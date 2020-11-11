Tomah Health to enforce new visiting restrictions amid increasing COVID-19 activity

TOMAH, Wis, (WXOW) - Tomah Health announced a set of new visitor restrictions as a result of increasing COVID-19 activity in the area.

Beginning November 12, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments, as well Infusion Services, Surgical Departments and Warrens Clinic for at least the next two weeks.

Exceptions to this rule will be made on a case-by-case basis, including end-of-life care.

In addition, patients staying in the Acute Care Department, Inpatient Area, or those receiving an ultrasound at the Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care facility are allowed to have one visitor, aged 18 or older.

Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre explained the factors the hospital looks at when determining what restrictions to put in place, such as the availability of staff to care for patients, available beds, amount of supplies needed to operate on a daily basis and cases of COVID in the area.

The organization noticed an increase in COVID activity about a week ago, which has since continued to rise. “We have said for a while that we knew that COVID would not be one big event but rather waves of activity. We felt about a week ago that we were starting to have an upswing of activity and noted that the activity has gone up,” Myhre said in a statement from Tomah Health.

Myhre recognizes the fact that these restrictions “have been difficult on our patients, their families, and our staff, but truly appreciate all the cooperation, which has enabled us to continue providing safe, quality care.”

Myhre asserts that the continued safety of patients, staff, and communities remains the primary focus during this pandemic.