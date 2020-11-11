Vernon County to host another free COVID-19 testing site

VIROQUA,Wis.(WXOW)- Vernon County hosts another COVID-19 testing site from 10am to 6pm, November 12. Testing will take place at at the Old County Highway Shop at 602 N Main Street, Viroqua WI 54665.

The testing is open to all Vernon County Residents as well as residents in surrounding communities. If you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please come get tested.

Testing is free to all and will be conducted through a nasal swab. The testing once again is a collaboration between the Vernon County Health Department and National Guard.

Additionally, the Vernon County Health Department wants to remind you that lines may be long, so prepare ahead.