Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (4)
|(5-0)
|40
|1
|2. Eden Prairie
|(5-0)
|36
|2
|3. St. Michael-Albertville
|(5-0)
|32
|3
|4. East Ridge
|(4-0)
|27
|4
|5. Rosemount
|(4-0)
|24
|8
|6. Maple Grove
|(4-1)
|18
|9
|7. Blaine
|(4-1)
|15
|NR
|8. Woodbury
|(4-1)
|12
|5
|9. Farmington
|(4-1)
|7
|7
|10. Lakeville North
|(3-2)
|4
|T9
|(tie) Shakopee
|(3-2)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Thomas Academy (5)
|(5-0)
|50
|1
|2. Moorhead
|(5-0)
|43
|3
|3. Mankato West
|(5-0)
|42
|5
|4. Andover
|(5-0)
|32
|6
|5. Chanhassen
|(4-0)
|28
|7
|6. Rogers
|(4-1)
|25
|4
|7. Tartan
|(5-0)
|16
|NR
|8. Bemidji
|(4-1)
|11
|NR
|9. Mahtomedi
|(4-1)
|8
|9
|10. Owatonna
|(3-2)
|5
|2
|(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(3-1)
|5
|10
|(tie) Spring Lake Park
|(4-1)
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fridley (4)
|(5-0)
|57
|4
|2. Rocori (1)
|(5-0)
|50
|5
|3. Hutchinson (1)
|(4-1)
|37
|1
|4. Grand Rapids
|(5-0)
|36
|T10
|5. Jordan
|(4-0)
|32
|9
|6. Marshall
|(4-1)
|31
|3
|7. Willmar
|(4-1)
|29
|T10
|8. Orono
|(4-1)
|18
|2
|9. Kasson-Mantorville
|(3-1)
|10
|NR
|10. Holy Angels
|(4-1)
|8
|NR
|(tie) Detroit Lakes
|(4-1)
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Annandale (7)
|(5-0)
|70
|1
|2. Cannon Falls
|(5-0)
|63
|2
|3. Albany
|(5-0)
|55
|3
|4. Pierz
|(5-0)
|49
|4
|5. Mora
|(5-0)
|33
|T6
|(tie) Waseca
|(4-1)
|33
|5
|7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(4-0)
|28
|10
|8. Rochester Lourdes
|(4-1)
|17
|9
|9. Litchfield
|(4-1)
|10
|8
|10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|(4-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(5-0)
|45
|3
|3. Barnesville
|(5-0)
|37
|5
|4. Minneapolis North
|(4-1)
|36
|2
|5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta
|(5-0)
|31
|10
|6. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(3-1)
|18
|4
|7. Chatfield
|(4-1)
|17
|6
|8. Paynesville
|(4-1)
|12
|7
|9. Medford
|(4-1)
|9
|NR
|10. Maple River
|(4-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (4)
|(3-0)
|40
|1
|2. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(4-0)
|35
|2
|3. Minneota
|(5-0)
|32
|3
|4. Dawson-Boyd
|(5-0)
|29
|4
|5. Mayer Lutheran
|(5-0)
|24
|5
|6. Murray County Central
|(5-0)
|18
|9
|7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity
|(5-0)
|8
|NR
|(tie) BOLD
|(4-1)
|8
|7
|(tie) Wabasso
|(4-1)
|8
|10
|10. New York Mills
|(4-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Grand Meadow (1)
|(5-0)
|35
|3
|2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3)
|(5-0)
|30
|1
|3. Hancock
|(5-0)
|26
|7
|4. South Ridge
|(5-0)
|24
|4
|5. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(3-0)
|19
|8
|6. Stephen-Argyle
|(4-0)
|18
|2
|7. Renville County West
|(5-0)
|16
|T9
|8. Ogilvie
|(4-0)
|15
|NR
|9. Mountain Lake Area
|(3-2)
|9
|6
|10. Win-E-Mac
|(4-1)
|8
|T9
Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.