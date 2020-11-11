West Salem veterans honor those who served

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and colder temperatures American Legion Post 51 veterans honored one another's service with a small outdoor Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.

The veterans organized a speech, prayer and taps at the Veterans Memorial Court of Honor near Village Park.

Post Commander Vern Tranberg said that even though they could not hold it at the school, it was important for those who served to still get recognized.

"That just means a lot," Commander Tranberg said. "We do what we have to do. We volunteered for the military to serve our country and we're just proud of it we don't need anything else."

