Wind Chill – Winter Weather Awareness Week

Outside of winter storms, the cold is another extreme winter variable that can be dangerous.

Wind Chill

The wind chill is the apparent temperatures that the body feels with winds. The wind chill is also stated as the "feels like" temperatures.

Strong winds will in, simple terms, blow your body heat away from your body. This will then drive down your body temperatures, especially on exposed skin (example in image one).

The image below (image two) is the time a person's body can within stand the conditions based on temperature and wind speed. Frostbite will start to occur after the stated time frame.

Cold and the Body

Extra layers are always a good idea. You can always remove layers, but you can't add what you don't have. Wear light, dry, loose-fitting layers, mittens or gloves, and a hat. This will all help keep your body heat closer to your body and prevent heat loss.

Exposure to cold can cause frostbite and life-threatening hypothermia.

Frostbite is damage to body tissue caused by extreme cold. It is most likely to affect extremities first, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, or the tip of the nose. Hypothermia: Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature and begins to occur when a person’s body temperature drops to 3°F below its normal temperature, usually below 96°F, and can be deadly. (refer to image three for hypothermia warning signs)

**Always seek immediate medical treatment for both frostbite and hypothermia**