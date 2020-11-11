Winona Middle School switches to virtual learning only

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The continued rise in COVID-19 cases and testing rates across the region has prompted many school districts to return to entirely virtual programming, including La Crescent Middle and High Schools and now Middle Schools in Winona.

At the end of September, Winona Area School officials said COVID-19 numbers were at low risk, and students from early childhood through 12th grade were hybrid. But, with the spike in numbers, its middle school is now wholly virtual until further notice.

Annette K. Freiheit, the Superintendent for Winona Area Public Schools, said the decision comes from updated COVID information from the Winona Public Health Department along with internal school data.

"I just want to encourage people out in the community to keep doing a great job, like following social distancing and wearing a mask," Freiheit. "I know these tasks are tiresome, but let's keep safety a priority."

Mark Winter, the Principal for Winona Middle School, said it's been tough for teachers not to see all the kids in person but are doing all they can to keep things as normal as possible.

"We are teaching kids from home, but we kept the same class schedule and the same daily schedule to maintain normalcy," Winter said. "We hope that our students will get into the same routine. Each hour they will still meet with their teachers and have that online instruction."

Winona Area Public School serves 2,700 students.