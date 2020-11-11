Wisconsin Update: 7,048 new cases, 62 deaths due to COVID-19; 207 more in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 277 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 7,048 positive tests. And 10,424 new negative tests since yesterday.

In La Crosse County, there were 207 new cases according to the DHS.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,070 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 418 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 62 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,457 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 219,304 or 76.7 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 107 people, or an increase of 30 since Tuesday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the cases are in intensive care. That's an increase of five from the previous day.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 488 (+22) 3 (+0) Crawford 566 (+25) 3 (+0) Grant 2,628 (+108) 50 (+3) Jackson 972 (+41) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,833 (+207) 27 (+0) Monroe 1,675 (+43) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,514 (+73) 7 (+0) Vernon 736 (+25) 4 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

