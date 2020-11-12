5 migrants evacuated, 257 onboard Mediterranean rescue ship

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Italian coast guard says five rescued migrants in need of medical care have been airlifted from a Spanish humanitarian rescue ship sailing in the central Mediterranean Sea and brought to European soil. The coast guard also said Thursday that the body of a 6-month-old boy was airlifted from the ship. Another 257 rescued migrants and five bodies remain on the Open Arms ship as it waits to be assigned a port for disembarkation. In total 263 migrants who had fled Libya hoping to reach Europe on unseaworthy boats were rescued by Open Arms between Tuesday and Wednesday from three different shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.