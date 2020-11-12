Onalaska HS winter sports on two week pause

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Another COVID-19 conundrum, this one from Onalaska high school.

Two winter sports head coaches confirm all Onalaska winter sports will be put on a two-week pause.

The earliest start date is November 30.

Girls basketball and hockey were supposed to start practices this upcoming Monday with boys basketball the following week.

Football will be allowed to finish their season.

They host Portage in a level one playoff game Friday night.