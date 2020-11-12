Another round of rain/snow as seasonal temperatures continue

By the mid-morning, cloud cover will increase across the region. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s. How far we climb through the 40s will be dependent on the passage of a cold front. That frontal system will bring a chance for precipitation.

Rain or snow

By the evening commute, the frontal system will slide in. Temperatures have a chance to be in the 30s and that would be warm enough to enforce rainfall at the onset. But with cooler upper air, it may allow for graupel (small soft hail pellets) within the rain. However, if the cold front passes and temperatures drop quickly enough most will stay snowfall.

When it comes to accumulation on either side of rain or snow, it will be minimal. This is a quick and light event that will leave the area under half an inch of snow and under a tenth of an inch of rain.

Coldest day

Behind the cold front, the skies will clear and temperatures drop into the 20s. The clear skies will dominate Friday but temperatures will be the coldest we’ve seen this week. Forecasted highs will only be within the 30s and low 40s.

Weekend peek

The weekend will start with another chance for rain and snow. The type of precipitation again will be based on surface and upper air temperatures and timing. Rainfall looks more likely at the onset before cooler air will start to mix in.

Temperatures all weekend will be within the 40s. Then Sunday winds will gust to 30 mph as Saturday's low pressure system moves out of the great lakes. A few light snow and rain showers could linger throughout Sunday.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett