Asian shares slip on faltering hopes for COVID vaccines

Asian shares and U.S. futures are mostly lower after big technology shares staged a comeback overnight, pushing Wall Street benchmarks higher. News of potentially effective vaccines for COVID-19 has been countered by concerns over the logistical challenges of ensuring access to the billions of people needing protection from the virus. Shares advanced in Tokyo but fell in most other regional markets on Thursday. In New York, the Dow declined shortly after New York decided to re-instate restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms to combat rising coronavirus infections.