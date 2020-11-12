Bears try to stop 3-game skid, eye 5th straight over Vikings

The Chicago Bears look to stop their three-game losing streak and win their fifth in a row against Minnesota when they host the Vikings on Monday night. Minnesota is 3-14 at Soldier Field since it reopened in 2003 following renovations — 2-4 there under coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, who received his second consecutive NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, has 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage over the last two weeks. Chicago held Tennessee’s Derrick Henry to 68 yards rushing in a loss last week.