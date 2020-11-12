Belarus rights group counts 900 cases against opposition

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group says authorities in Belarus have brought more than 900 criminal cases against opposition figures and protesters in connection with the country’s challenged presidential election and the anti-government demonstrations that followed. The tally released by the Viasna human rights center on Thursday underlines the harsh response to dissent under longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. The charges in the cases include participating in or plotting riots and violence against police, Viasna said. The most serious offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Protests haveve rocked Belarus since the August election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office but that opponents and some polls workers claim were manipulated.