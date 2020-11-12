Coping with the pandemic during the holidays

(WKOW) -- Another holiday season during the pandemic is approaching fast, and people may be feeling a sense of grief or hopelessness. Many people will be having a different holiday season, since large group gatherings aren't encouraged.

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a psychologist with UW-Health, said it will be important for families to plan ahead for the holiday season and talk about how they are going to celebrate. She suggests families celebrate with extended family virtually or celebrate outdoors if possible.

Dr. Mirgain said focusing on what brings a sense of joy in life can help people who may be feeling lost.

"Really focus on joy, what specifically will spark a sense of joy in your life, and then plan ahead and make sure you have those activities," Dr. Mirgain said. "What we don't want is having all this unoccupied time where you feel just down in the dumps instead, really plan to stay busy, maybe it's watching some of your favorite holiday movies, maybe it's getting some of your favorite foods, maybe it's doing a craft or a hobby," she said.

She also suggests focusing outside of oneself and focus on giving back to the community.

"The best things we can do is to do some volunteering, bring something for an elderly neighbor that would delight their day. Reach out to somebody who's struggling and offer them a kind word."