County recount to begin in tight US House race in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa county will begin recounting its votes as only 47 votes separate the candidates in the race for Iowa’s open 2nd Congressional District seat. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks maintains a narrow lead over Democrat Rita Hart after counties in the district certified their official vote tallies on Tuesday. Miller-Meeks pulled ahead in the race late Monday after officials in Lucas County discovered a reporting error that led to an inaccurate tally in one precinct. The corrected total was enough to put Miller-Meeks ahead by a few dozen votes out of more than 394,000 cast. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered the recount in Lucas County, saying it’s important to get the results right.