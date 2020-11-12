Early rain and snow showers

Cold front moves through…

A weak cold front is moving the region this afternoon and evening prompting a few rain and snow showers to develop. Up to a half an inch or so of snow is possible and roads could become slippery, so be cautious if you have to drive this evening. Highs today range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s.

Another system for Saturday…

Another low pressure system will push through the region on Saturday into Saturday night. Mostly rain will fall through a few snow showers could mix in Saturday night. We will keep an eye out for any slippery roads that may develop.

Cool November weather…

Temperature over the next 4 or 5 days will be at or below the average, but the following 7 days, approaching Thanksgiving, will probably trend toward warmer than normal.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden