EU extends Venezuela sanctions for a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it’s prolonging sanctions against dozens of Venezuelan officials for another year over allegations that they are undermining democracy in the crisis-wracked country or are linked to rights abuses there. It means that travel bans and asset freezes against 36 people will remain in place until Nov. 14, 2021. The EU has also imposed an arms embargo on Venezuela and outlawed the supply of equipment that could be used in any crackdown on civilians. EU headquarters said Thursday that the decision was taken due to the “ongoing political, economic, social and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, with persistent actions undermining democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights.”