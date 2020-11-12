Hillsboro area woman arrested on attempted homicide charge

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Hillsboro woman is facing attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated assault charges in a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said officers were called to a home on County W in rural Hillsboro around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 36-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds at the residence. She was first taken to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro but later flown by GundersenAir to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of her wounds. Her condition wasn't released by the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Jenna M. Bell, 20, at the home. She is currently in the Vernon County Detention Center awaiting her first court appearance.

The sheriff's department said in a statement that the stabbing appeared to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.