Iran arrests separatist leader accused of attack killing 25

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State-run IRNA news agency reports that Iran’s intelligence ministry has arrested a leader of a separatist group allegedly involved in the killing of dozens of people during a military parade in 2018, The report Thursday says the ministry announced that Farajollah Cha’ab was arrested and called him “the main person in the terrorist attack” in September 2018 in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. The report did not elaborate on when or where he was arrested. The statement said Cha’ab had been planning more attacks in Tehran and Khuzestan province.