Military wary that shakeup could upend its apolitical nature

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abrupt changes in the Pentagon’s top leadership have raised fears about what President Donald Trump may try to do in his final two months of office. Another concern is whether the military’s long held apolitical nature could be upended. It’s unclear if Trump’s motive for the shakeup is to strike out against those he deemed not loyal enough or if there is a broader plan to enact policy changes Trump can tout in his final days as commander in chief. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says, “We do not take an oath to an individual.”